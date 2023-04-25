Reliance Jio to launch Jio AirFiber service in India soon

Reliance Jio is aggressively deploying its 5G services in cities across the country. In addition to this, the company is also gearing to launch a new service dubbed as the Jio AirFiber. Jio AirFiber was first announced by the company at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last year and now word is that the service could be launched in India in the coming two to three months. Also Read - Jio Postpaid users can now add family members to their plan with a month of free services

The development was recently shared by Kiran Thomas, who is Director of Jio Platforms. “You can literally offer that service in a matter of hours. We are looking to launch this as soon as we hit critical mass with our 5G rollout,” Thomas said, as reported by LiveMint. He also said that that the company was targeting to reach to 100 million homes through its Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber services in the coming two to three years. Also Read - Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

For the unversed, Jio’s AirFiber service is capable of delivering fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. Jio says that all users need to do is plug in the portable Jio AirFiber device and turn it on. Once turned on, the Jio AirFiber device will provide a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in users’ homes that is connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. The service is capable of offering proper indoor coverage differentiated spectrum holding and it is capable of covering up to 1000 square feet via its Home Gateway. Also Read - India jumps to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally

“With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet,” Jio says.

What we know about Jio’s AirFiber service so far

Jio AirFiber when launched will provide broadband speeds using a wireless connection that are comparable to Jio Fiber. However, unlike Jio Fiber, Jio Air Fiber can be used anywhere simply by plug and play mechanism. The Jio AirFiber service and by extension Jio AirFiber device will offer 5G speeds and low latency to users, which would make it possible to play games in multi-player mode and watch videos with ease.

As far as availability is concerned, Reliance Industries is likely to launch Jio AirFiber at the company’s AGM that is expected to take place sometime in July this year.