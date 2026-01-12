Jio Launches New Rs 450 Plan With 2GB Daily Data And JioHotstar: Check ALL Benefits

Reliance Jio has quietly added a new prepaid plan to its lineup as a festive offer, which makes a lot of sense for those who don’t want a long-running plan but need all the crucial benefits, including entertainment. It comes with 36 days of validity and 2GB of data per day. Also Read: Recharge Price Hike Coming This Year? What It Means For Jio, Airtel, Vi Users

It must be noted that there was no big announcement, no banner campaign, and no festive push. The plan simply showed up in the recharge list, and several users started noticing. If you are wondering, here is everything that you need to know before opting for the new Rs 450 Jio Plan. Also Read: Jio’s New Year 2026 Plans Explained

What you get with the Rs 450 Jio plan

The highlight of this plan is the 2GB daily data, which adds up to 72GB over 36 days. And like most Jio plans that offer 2GB per day or more, this also unlocks unlimited 5G data for users with compatible phones under Jio’s True 5G network.

Apart from data, the plan includes:

Unlimited voice calling

100 SMS per day

JioTV access with 2 months of free trial of JioHome

3 months of JioHotstar (Mobile/TV)

So in terms of basic connectivity and entertainment, it checks most of the standard boxes. Apart from these, Jio has also bundled in 50GB of JioAICloud storage, which you can use for backups, photos, and documents. Additionally, users aged 18 and above are eligible for an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan, which is normally priced separately.

However, there is a catch. To keep the Gemini subscription active, you need to stay on a continuous Jio 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above. If you stop recharging, the benefit goes away.

Who Should Get It?

Do the basic maths, and you will understand the cost-effectiveness of Jio’s latest plan. The Rs 450 price over 36 days comes to around Rs 12.5 per day, which is not cheap. For users who only care about basic data and calling, this may feel slightly expensive.

But for those who use JioHotstar, cloud storage, and AI tools, the bundled value can make the price easier to justify.