Jio AirFiber has a hidden cost that you may pay if you're getting it

Jio AirFiber is the latest home internet service from Reliance Jio. It is a plug-and-play device that offers wireless high-speed internet and streaming without using optical fibre. Jio AirFiber relies on the company’s growing 5G network and connects to the nearest cell towers to make the internet available in your home. Think of it as a modified version of your phone’s hotspot with additional features. The Jio AirFiber services start at Rs 599 per month and go all the way up to Rs 3,999 monthly, depending on data speeds and other benefits. But Jio did not mention another cost that you will need to pay if you are getting the Jio AirFiber device.

While launching the new AirFiber service, Reliance Jio mentioned several tariff plans, available to customers under two categories: Jio AirFiber and Jio AirFiber Max. The former is meant for users who do not require internet speeds higher than 100Mbps. These customers may also not need subscriptions to a lot of apps. The AirFiber Max plans are for users who need up to 1Gbps of data speeds and subscriptions to all of the eligible streaming apps. Jio announced the cost of all these plans, but it did not mention the installation charge upfront.

Jio AirFiber hidden cost

Digging into the Jio AirFiber details available on the company’s website, you will come across the price that you may have to pay for the installation of the device. Reliance Jio will charge you Rs 1,000 as the installation fee towards the new AirFiber device. When you book a Jio AirFiber connection and choose a plan, be ready to shell out Rs 1,000 over and above the total cost of the connection. However, you can escape this. Jio will waive the installation charge if you opt for an annual plan of either category. That means as long as you are going for a monthly or a six-monthly plan, you will have to pay Rs 1,000 for the installation.

You may ask what needs to be installed if the Jio AirFiber device is portable. “To ensure an ultra-fast connection, an outdoor unit will be installed on your terrace/rooftop or outside your home,” Jio has mentioned in the FAQ section of its website. Essentially, Jio will need to install an outdoor unit that will help the device indoors receive powerful 5G signals.