Jio AirFiber, AirFiber Max India launch: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio AirFiber service at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month. Now, roughly three weeks after announcing the service, Jio has officially launched the Jio AirFiber service in India. In addition to that, the company also launched the Jio AirFiber Max service as a more premium offering to the users.

For the unversed, JioAirFiber is Jio’s home broadband service that provides users with ultra-high-speed internet using the company’s True 5G connectivity. It delivers fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. As a service, it gives users access to more than 550 digital TV channels, more than 16 apps with subscription, high speed Wi-Fi service, and smart home services, which includes cloud PC for Education and work-from-home, security and surveillance solutions, healthcare, education, smart home IoT, gaming and home networking. It also gives users access to home devices at no additional cost. This includes a Wi-Fi router. A 4K smart set-top-box and voice-active remote.

“Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace. With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service,” Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said on the occasion.

Jio AirFiber, AirFiber Max availability

As far as availability is concerned, Jio said that at the time of launch, the Jio AirFiber and AirFiber Max services will be available in eight Indian cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

Jio AirFiber India pricing plans

As of now, the Jio AirFiber service includes three plans. Here are the details:

— The plan worth Rs 599 offers an unlimited data speed of up to 30Mbps along with more than 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps.

— The plan worth Rs 899 offers an unlimited data speed of up to 100Mbps along with more than 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps.

— Similarly, the plan worth Rs 1,199 offers an unlimited data speed of up to 100Mbps along with more than 550 digital channels and more than 14 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema Premium.

Jio AirFiber Max India pricing plans

Similarly, the Jio AirFiber Max service also includes three plans. Here are the details:

— The plan worth Rs 1,499 offers an unlimited data speed of up to 300Mbps along with more than 550 digital channels and more than 14 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema Premium.

— The plan worth Rs 2,499 offers an unlimited data speed of up to 500Mbps along with more than 550 digital channels and more than 14 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema Premium.

— The plan worth Rs 3,999 offers an unlimited data speed of up to 1,000Mbps along with more than 550 digital channels and more than 14 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema Premium.