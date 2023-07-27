Excitel has announced the launch of its ‘Cable Cutter Plan’. It is a solution for entertainment enthusiasts who want to enjoy OTT and Live TV channels without paying for cable TV.

The plan offers up to 400 Mbps internet speed, subscription to 12 premium OTT platforms, and over 550 Live TV channels. The plan starts at Rs 592 for 12 months.

The company claims that the plan is a game-changer in the home broadband and cable TV arena, as it gives customers the freedom to choose their preferred content and stream it seamlessly with high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity. The plan also eliminates the need for restrictive DTH subscriptions and costly add-ons.

The plan offers OTT subscriptions for platforms such as Disney Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more. In addition to this, this plan is also offered for three months at Rs 847 and for six-month. However, the pricing for the six-month plan will be announced later.

Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO of Excitel, said that the plan was created to cater to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers, who are increasingly preferring OTT platforms over traditional cable TV services. He also adds that the plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point.

“We are thrilled to launch our Cable Cutter Plan, a true game-changer in the home broadband and Cable TV arena. The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers. This, we believe, will empower users to regain control of their entertainment choices and enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience,” Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel said in a statement.

