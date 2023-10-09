The highly anticipated ICC Men’s World Cup began on October 5 in India and will continue until November 19. Cricket enthusiasts in India are eagerly looking forward to this edition of the World Cup, particularly because this edition of the World Cup is taking place in India and the country won its last World Cup in its home turf only. Considering the large number of cricket fans in the country, telecom companies are launching new plans tailored specifically to their needs. Jio and Airtel have recently announced their cricket plans and now it is the broadband service provider Excitel that has joined this bandwagon.

Excitel has announced a new plan for Rs 499 per month for a year-long subscription with an exclusive subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and an internet speed of up to 300Mbps. This plan is available for a limited period and interested Excitel subscribers can join this plan from October 5 to November 19. This plan will give full access to the Disney+ Hotstar to the subscribers.

“At Excitel, much like the sport itself, we recognize that cricket enthusiasts value clarity, consistency, and speed. We are committed to delivering these qualities at every juncture. The World Cup is a moment of pride and excitement, and we wanted to make sure that every cricket enthusiast can enjoy an all-access pass to every innings with high-speed internet. Our new plan guarantees that our subscribers remain seamlessly connected to the pulse of the action. It’s a game-changer for sports lovers, and we are thrilled to introduce this plan,” Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel, said.

Meanwhile, Excitel recently unveiled its ‘Cable Cutter Plan’ that offers up to 400Mbps internet speed along with a bundle of 16 premium OTT apps, and access to 550+ live TV channels. The plan is priced at Rs 592 for 12 months. The plan offers OTT subscriptions for platforms such as Disney Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5 and more. In addition to this, this plan is also offered for three months at Rs 847 and for six months. However, the pricing for the six-month plan will be announced later.