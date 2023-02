Airtel expands its 5G network to more cities in Bihar, Odisha: Check details

Airtel today announced that it has expanded the availability of its 5G Plus network to more cities in Bihar and Odisha. In Odisha, the telecom giant has introduced its 5G service in 10 more cities taking the availability in the state to 14 cities. Similarly in Odisha, the service has been launched in five more cities, taking the availability to 13 cities in total. Also Read - Elon Musk continues cost-cutting at Twitter, shuts down two offices in India

Airtel 5G Plus availability in Odisha

In Odisha, the service has been rolled out in Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep and Bargarh. Airtel's 5G network is already available in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Balasore.

Coming to the specifics, in Bhawanipatna, the service will be available at Bazarpada, Pardeshipada, and Medinipura/Kusumsila areas. Similarly, in Dhenkanal, the service is available at Gudianali, Station Bazar, Dakhinakali Road, and Kanchan Bazar, while in Jharsuguda Airtel's 5G Plus service is available at Sarbahal, Badmal, Purna, Kisan Chowk, Biju Nagar, Budhapada, and Gourpada Road areas.

Coming to Paradeep, the service is available at IFFCO Chowk, PPL Township, Bijay Chandrapur, PPL Square, and Chunabeleri areas, while in Bargarh, the service is available at Bhatli Road, Bandutikira, Police Station Area, and Ambapalli.

Airtel 5G Plus availability in Bihar

In Bihar, the service has been rolled out in Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia, Gopalganj, Barh, Bihar Sharif, Bihta, Nawada and Sonepur. Airtel’s 5G network is already available in Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, Bhagalpur and Patna.

Here are the areas where Airtel 5G Plus will be available in the above-mentioned cities:

Begusarai Vishwanath Nagar , Sahzanand Nagar , Power House Chowk, Lohiya Nager , Hemra Chowk Katihar Lohia Nagar , Mircha Bari , Sangram Chowk , Teengachiya , Naya Tola Kishanganj Dey Market , Halim Chowk , Khagra , Caltex Chowk , Paschim Palli Purnia Bhatha Bazar , Rambagh , Madhubani , Rangbhumi Maidan , Gulab Bagh Gopalganj Bus Stand , Yadav Pur Chowk , Gopalganj Kachahari , Hospital Chowk , Jangalia Mohalla Barh Station Road Barh , Athmalgola , Barh Bazar , ANDAL , Pandarak Bihar Sharif Purani Bus Stand Road , Sohsarai , Mangla Sthan , Pool Par , Ramchandar Pur Bihta Bihta Chowk , ESIC Hospital , Kateshar Road , Mahadeva Road , Rajpur Nawada 3 Number Bus Stand , Bhagat Singh Chowk , ITI , Prajatantra Chowk , Sadbhawna Chowk Sonepur Gola Bazar , Pahleza , Sabalpur , Govind Chowk , Bajrang Chowk

Airtel 5G Plus availability in India

With today’s announcements, Airtel 5G Plus is available in 120 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list for the same:

— Ambala

— Karnal

— Sonipat

— Yamunanagar

— Bahadurgarh

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Kohima

— Dimapur

— Aizawl

— Gangtok

— Silchar

— Dibrugarh

— Tinsukia

— Noida

— Kozhikode

— Trivandrum

— Bhawanipatna

— Dhenkanal

— Jharsuguda

— Paradeep

— Bargarh

— Thrissur

— Ujjain

— Dharamshala

— Mandi

— Baddi

— Gwalior

— Itanagar

— Raipur

— Durg-Bhilai

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Surat

— Vadodara

— Rajkot

— Warangal

— Karimnagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Vijayawada

— Rajahmundry

— Kakinada

— Anugul

— Sambalpur

— Berhampur

— Balasore

— Kurnool

— Guntur

— Tirupati

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Samba

— Kathua

— Udhampur

— Akhnoor

— Kupwara

— Lakhanpur

— Khour

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Coimbatore

— Begusarai

— Katihar

— Kishanganj

— Purnia

— Gopalganj

— Barh

— Bihar Sharif

— Bihta

— Nawada

— Sonepur

— Bhopal

— Madurai

— Hosur

— Trichy

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Rourkela

— Gorakhpur

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.