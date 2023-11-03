This Sony Modular TV Is From 1989!

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Changes in the tech have rapidly changed the TV scene as well. While we have many high resolution crystal clear televisions today, a Sony modular TV from 1989 is grabbing eyeballs on social media. Watch how someone from one37pm put this to good use by connecting it with a PlayStation 1. Imagine gaming on a TV that fits in your palm, and travels with you wherever you go.
Select Language