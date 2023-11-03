This Sony Modular TV Is From 1989!

Sony made a TV back in the 1990's and it will still put a modern day TV to shame. Watch the full video to know how capable it is.

Posted November 3, 2023

Changes in the tech have rapidly changed the TV scene as well. While we have many high resolution crystal clear televisions today, a Sony modular TV from 1989 is grabbing eyeballs on social media. Watch how someone from one37pm put this to good use by connecting it with a PlayStation 1. Imagine gaming on a TV that fits in your palm, and travels with you wherever you go.

