Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation in the Indian market – the Micro LED TV. It is a massive 110-inch screen that offers an immersive viewing experience with its 24.8 million micrometre-sized LEDs that are made from sapphire material and offer a minimalistic design and 3D sound.

The Micro LED TV comes with an invisible bezel and no-gap slim edges. It can also transform into an art display wall with its Ambient Mode+ feature.

The Micro LED TV also features AI-upscaling that enhances the resolution and quality of any content and it also delivers an amazing sound experience with its Arena Sound technology that combines OTS Pro, Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony. These technologies create a 3D sound effect.

Samsung Micro LED TV price and availability in India

Samsung Micro LED TV is available starting August 2 at select retail stores in India and on Samsung.com at a price of Rs 1,14,99,000.

Samsung Micro LED TV specifications

Samsung Micro LED TV comes with Smart Hub and is powered by 24.8 million micrometre-sized LEDs that individually produce light and colour. The display supports 20-bit greyscale depth, which means it can express every detail in a scene, delivering a true HDR experience. It also expresses 100 percent of the DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut.

The newly launched TV has a slim, bezel-less design and has a 99.99 percent screen-to-body ratio, which means the picture fills the entire screen without any borders. The display also comes with Art Mode, which allows consumers to turn any room into an art gallery by displaying their favourite artwork or digital photography.

The TV also has an Ambient Mode+ that enables users to customise their TV screen in a way that transforms the entire wall. They can choose from multiple QLED Ambients such as Routine, Décor, Cinema Graph, and more. In addition to this, they can also choose from their personal photo bucket.

Samsung Micro LED TV also boasts a powerful and immersive sound system. The TV supports Dolby Atmos, which delivers sound from top, side and bottom channel speakers.

It also offers enhanced usability and customisation features that cater to different preferences and needs. Multi-View lets users view content from four different sources simultaneously in pristine 4K resolution at up to 120fps. Users can also access a range of smart features through the Smart Hub interface, such as cloud gaming, video calls, on-screen multitasking, NFTs management and more.

Other features of Samsung Micro LED TV include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, voice assistance and more. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system.