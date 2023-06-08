Motorola has announced the launch of its EnvisionX 4K QLED Google TV. The smart TV is powered by a MediaTek processor and runs on Google TV operating system. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Also Read - Motorola launches Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra foldable phones: Here’s what’s new

"At Motorola, we believe in creating products that deliver meaningful consumer experiences. We are excited to unveil the EnvisionX range that revolutionizes the TV viewing experience with its immersive audio, video, and gaming capabilities. We are confident that this newest range caters to the needs of consumers who are looking for advanced technology and features at affordable prices. In our endeavor to democratize technology, we will leverage Flipkart's wide pan-India network and robust supply chain capabilities to bring the latest range of superior quality products to consumers across the country," said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola, Asia-Pacific.

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV price, offer and availability

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV's 55-inch model is available for Rs 30,999 and the 65-inch model is priced at Rs 39,999. The smart TV is available for sale via Flipkart.

As part of the special launch offer, Motorola is offering discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on the 55-inch and up to Rs 10,000 on the 65-inch QLED TV.

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV specifications

Display

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV is available in two screen sizes- 55-inch and 65-inch. The EnvisonX smart TV has an ultra HD 4K QLED display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, a peak brightness of 350nits, a 60Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Audio

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV comes with two 20W box speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and different sound modes including standard, music, sports and movie.

Connectivity

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV has three HDMI and two USB ports and the TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Dimension

Motorola EnvisionX smart TV measures 1445mm in width, 837mm in height and 272mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, Motorola has revealed its intention to bring its new Moto Razr 40 flip phone series to India in the near future. The smartphone company, which is owned by Lenovo, said in a tweet that at least one of the two new flip phones will be available in India.

Motorola introduced Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra in China and some other markets last month, and now the company has confirmed through its official site the Moto Razr 40 will be launched in India soon.