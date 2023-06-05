Motorola teases India launch of Moto Razr 40 flip phone series

Motorola has announced that it plans to launch its latest Moto Razr 40 flip phone series in India soon. In a tweet, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company confirmed at least one of the two new flip phones is coming to India. Motorola launched Moto Razr 40 and Moto Razr 40 Ultra in China and some other markets last month, but it is officially unclear whether or not both are coming to India, too.

However, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that Motorola will launch the high-end Moto Razr 40 Ultra in India. That makes sense on the company’s part since it will spice up the flip phone market further. A few weeks back, Oppo announced its first flip phone Find N2 Flip in India around the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. A similarly-specced flip phone from Motorola will likely give customers more options around the same price.

According to Amazon, the upcoming Moto Razr 40 series phone will be available on the shopping website. But even this banner on Amazon does not talk about which model is coming. It also does not share a launch date either. Rumours are rife that the launch is expected to take place this month.

Motorola Moto Razr 40 series specifications and price

Launched in China last month, the Moto Razr 40 series has two phones in it. The more expensive and more powerful Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and support for HDR10+. On the outside, the phone has a 3.6-inch pOLED display, which, too, has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports 1000 nits of brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It has a 3800mAh battery that charges at up to 33W speed using a cable and 5W wirelessly.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra has two cameras on the cover display, which, when opened, make them double as rear cameras. The system consists of a 12MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP camera inside the main display’s punch-hole. It runs Android 13-based MyUX.

Motorola launched the Moto Razr 40 Ultra in China at a starting price of CNY 5,699, which is roughly Rs 66,000. Its rivals, on the other hand, cost slightly more. The Oppo Find N2 Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 both, for instance, cost Rs 89,999. That means Motorola’s phone may cost slightly more than if not the same as, the price of rival phones.