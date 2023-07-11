Hisense India has announced the launch of four new televisions in India. This range includes Laser TV, E7K Pro, Tornado A7K, and A6K models.

The Laser TV comes with a 120-inch Ambient Light Rejection screen with AI-driven real-time optimization. The E7K has a 240Hz HRR (High Refresh Rate) QLED Panel, Dolby Vision IQ HDR, and Dolby Atmos Sound with a built-in powerful woofer.

These televisions, along with Tornado A7K and A6K models, feature AI Sports Mode, 4K UHD resolution, and much more.

Hisense four new televisions price and availability in India

Hisense has announced a special price for Laser TV. It will be available for Rs 4,99,999 along with a three-year comprehensive warranty during the first seven days on Amazon. In addition to this, Tornado QLED E7K Pro and Tornado 3.0 A7K start at Rs 49,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.

Moreover, Hisense A6K models start at 28999 and there is a comprehensive 4-year warranty for the first seven days on these models.

Coming to availability, Hisense 120-inch Laser TV 120L9HE and Tornado QLED E7K Pro will be launched on Amazon on Prime Day Sale, while Tornado 3.0 A7K will be available on Flipkart starting from July 15th. In addition to this, A6K models will be available in all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

Hisense Laser TV features

Hisense Laser TV offers a 120-inch big screen with an RGB triple colour laser light source and an ALR screen. The TV has a resolution of 3840×2160 at 60Hz and a brightness of 3000 lumens. It also supports TUV eye protection.

The TV comes with 8GB ROM and 3GB RAM and has multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The TV also features 40 watts stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The newly launched TV runs on the VIDAA U6 operating system and has smart TV features like a quick remote, app store, Netflix, Prime Video, Yupp TV, Hungama, and more.

Hisense Tornado QLED E7K Pro TV features

Hisense Tornado QLED E7K Pro TV has a 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a high refresh rate of 240Hz. It supports HDR Game mode and has a bezel-less floating display design.

The newly launched TV has AMD FreeSync Premium, ALLM VRR support, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Filmmaker mode.

Hisense Tornado QLED E7K Pro TV has 49W 2.1 channel speakers with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Virtual X. It has 3GB RAM and 8GB ROM and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

It has multiple HDMI and USB ports, which allow easy connection with set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices and runs on VIDAA U6 operating system and has got smart TV features like quick remote, app store, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc.

Hisense Tornado QLED A7K features

Hisense Tornado QLED A7K offers 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and has a JBL-certified 61W built-in woofer.

It runs on Google TV and features Chromecast, as well as Apple AirPlay/HomeKit and has various screen optimization technologies, such as AI Adaptive Depth and Pixel Tuning, Adaptive Light Sensor, and AI Sports Mode.

Hisense Tornado QLED A7K has a dedicated Game Mode with ALLM, VRR, and e-ARC support. It has multiple HDMI and USB ports, which allow easy connection with set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices.

Hisense A6K TV features

Hisense A6K TV has a 4K 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and has 24W speakers.

It runs on Android TV and features Google Assistant, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay/HomeKit. It has various screen optimization technologies, such as AI Adaptive Depth and Pixel Tuning, Adaptive Light Sensor, and AI Sports Mode.