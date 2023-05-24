comscore
Google rolls out new tools to help you customise Chrome: How this will change your experience

Google has rolled out a bunch of tools for the users that are aimed at making it easier for users to tailor Chrome to their likes and dislikes.

Highlights

  • Google has rolled out new features on Chrome.
  • New Chrome features are aimed at helping users customise Chrome.
  • These new features are available only on the web.
Google Chrome

Image: Google

Google Chrome is a web browser that gives users a host of tools to make their web-browsing experience easier and smoother. While the browser itself is quite easy to use, even to the new users, it doesn’t offer many personalisation options, like Gmail, to the users that would enable them to add a bit of their own personality to the web browser. Google is changing that now. The company has rolled out a bunch of new tools that will enable users to tailor Google Chrome to their likes and dislikes. Also Read - Google Pixel 8 series: Here's everything we know so far

Side panel in Chrome gets smarter

Google has improved the side panel in Chrome such that users can now test out different colors, themes and settings in real time by opening a new tab in Chrome and clicking the “Customize Chrome” icon in the bottom right corner. On doing so, a new side panel will open with the available customisation features wherein user can experiment with different features and easily see how they will show up on their New Tab page as they make changes. Google says that this new side panel will remember users’ customisation edits as they make changes. Also Read - Android 14 screen recording feature will let you leave out important notifications

Change background in Chrome

Now, Chrome users can also change the background image in the web browser. Users can select an image from hundreds of images across different categories from the side panel by clicking “Change theme.” On doing so, a categories page will open with options such as ‘Landscapes’ and ‘Seascapes’ that will be house hundreds of related images for users to pick from. The categories section also includes special artist collections, which includes art that has been commissioned by Asian and Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, Latino, Black and Native American artists. The company will be adding new artist collections later this year. Also Read - How to transfer all emails from Gmail to Outlook: A step-by-step guide

Furthermore, Google says that users can also have a rotating background by clicking on any theme collection and turning on the ‘Refresh daily’ toggle button.

Change theme colour in Chrome

Adding to the list of customisations is also the ability to customise the selected theme with different colours. Users can change the overall colour of the theme that matches their selected background image.

What about availability?

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it is rolling out these new customisation settings to the latest version of Chrome on desktop. There is no word on when the company will roll out similar settings to Chrome’s mobile apps.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2023 5:17 PM IST
