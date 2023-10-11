Looking to upgrade from a standard television to a multimedia hub with a wide range of features? Smart TVs are the way to go, with easy access to streaming services, online content, and even integration with smart home devices. And if you’re looking to save some money on a smart TV, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is a great opportunity. However, with so many different connectivity options available, such as HDMI ports, USB ports, and wireless connectivity, choosing the right smart TV can be a challenge. No matter what your preferences are, be it movies, gaming, or technology, we’ve got you covered with our recommendation on top smart TV deals available on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung UA55AUE60AKLXL

This smart TV comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, runs on Tizen operating system and comes with ‎3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It has ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI for connectivity and has features such as Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Screen Mirroring, Crystal Processor 4K and supported applications including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, Youtube and more.

Samsung UA55AUE60AKLXL is available for Rs 42,990.

Sony Bravia KD-55X74L

This smart TV runs on Google TV operating system and comes with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has three 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console and two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It has 20Watts output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase and eARC Input. Its smart TV features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Sony Bravia KD-55X74L is available for Rs 59,990.

OnePlus 55Y1S Pro

This smart TV runs on Google TV operating system and comes with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has three HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console and two USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It comes with Dual-band Wi-Fi and 24Watts sound output, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos Decoding. Its smart TV features include Android TV, OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, Auto Low Latency Mode and supported apps include Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now and Oxygen Play.

OnePlus 55Y1S Pro is available for Rs 36,999.

LG 55UQ7500PSF

This smart TV comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and runs on WebOS operating system and comes with ‎3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It has ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI for connectivity and has features Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 Pro and HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, Unlimited OTT Apps, AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling and AI Sound.

LG 55UQ7500PSF is available for Rs 39,990.

Acer AR55AR2851UDFL

This smart TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and runs on the Android 11 operating system and comes with ‎3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It has ‎Dual Band Wi-Fi, two-way Bluetooth, MEMC, Blue Light Reduction, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Wide Colour Gamut+, HDR10+ with HLG, UHD Upscaling, Digital Noise Reduction, Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio and supported application includes Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Hotstar, Spotify, Voot, VootKids, MxPlayer, SonyLiv, Hungama, Zee5, Eros Now.

Acer AR55AR2851UDFL is available for Rs 30,999.