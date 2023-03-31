Realme C55 Review: An exceptionally well-rounded budget smartphone

India’s smartphone shipments declined nine percent year-on-year (YoY) to reach over 152 million units in 2022. According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service, the YoY decline, which is the second ever in India’s smartphone market, can be attributed to the decline in entry-level and budget segments that faced supply constraints at the beginning of the year and then witnessed lower demand throughout the year. However, the premium segment continued to rise and captured a double-digit share for the first time, leading to growth in retail ASP. But now major smartphone makers are again gearing up to launch their new budget smartphones in the Indian market to gain the lost ground. Cashing on this trend, smartphone brand Realme recently unveiled its latest offering in the C-Series, the Realme C55, a new entry-level budget smartphone with a 64MP camera and 33W charging. Packed with cutting-edge features, a sleek design, and powerful performance. Also Read - Realme Narzo N55 may launch in India soon

We used the phone for around a week and here is what we think about the latest offering from Realme.

Realme C55 Design and Display

The Realme C55 is made entirely of plastic but it looks good thanks to its slightly curved edges. With a thickness of just 7.89mm, it is one of the thinnest smartphones in its segment. A USB Type-C (USB 2.0) port is placed on the bottom, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also sports a single speaker on the bottom and a microphone for voice input. On the left side is the hybrid sim slot with support for a dual nano-SIM card and a dedicated micro-SIM card (SD). The volume rocker is located directly above the power button on the right side of the device. The power button serves a dual purpose: it is used to turn the device on and off and integrates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Realme C55 comes in Rainy Night and Sunshower versions. We used the Sunshower variant which flaunts a shower-like pattern and reflects rainbow colors at different angles.

Coming to the design, the Realme C55 comes with a 6.72-inch display with a 1080×2400 pixel resolution. It is the first C-Series model with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a peak brightness of 680 nits which is nice, and one would not hate watching videos for hours specifically while traveling. The device also houses a unique punch hole cutout that includes a Dynamic Island-like feature called Mini Capsule. The mini capsule incorporates three critical features, including Charge Notification, Data Usage Notification, and Step Notification, all of which are designed to make life easier for users by providing them with useful information at a glance. The display is quite bright enough for outdoors and you’ll not have issues with viewing angles.

Realme C55 Performance

Powering the Realme phone is the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The phone packs 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. During our review, we did not feel any lag while using the device for everyday tasks such as using it for emails, calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos, etc. The phone runs on Android 13-based Realme UI custom skin out of the box. The Realme C55 has a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. During our regular use of social media apps and video watching, the battery could last more than a day. In addition, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and it’s fast.

Realme C55 Camera

The smartphone has a 64MP primary camera, which is a first in the C-series lineup and is paired with a 2MP depth lens. During our review, we found the camera setup to be good for this price point. The rear camera clicks decent photos in sunlight or the best possible lighting condition. Even more, the setup also delivers decent shots in the dark or the absence of abundant light. Even when you zoom in on the photos you took, the details do not appear blurry. Additionally, it features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions, including the exclusive street photography mode, which is a first in Realme C series.

Realme C55 Verdict

The Realme C55 comes in three variants in India. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB and it costs Rs 10,999, the other variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 11,999. The top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 13,999. At this price point the smartphone offers almost everything. The Realme C55 has a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has a 64MP primary camera, a large 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and it is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The Realme C55 is suitable for those whole planning to buy a decent budget smartphone as it offers an eye-catching design and overall good performance.