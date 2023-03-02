Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: A good looking well-built smartphone

5G smartphone market in India is growing. In 2022, the 5G smartphone market share in the country increased to 31 percent, with the shipments growing 74 percent YoY (year-on-year). Overall, the value of 5G smartphones shipped to India in 2022 stood at around $20 billion. Interestingly, this trend was observed even as the overall mobile market in India declined by 17 percent owing to supply constraints, as well as challenging economic conditions. Bolstered by this trend, smartphone makers such as Poco are now focusing on introducing more 5G smartphones in India, especially in the mid-budget smartphone segment. To this end, Poco recent introduced the Poco X5 Pro 5G in India at a starting price Rs 22,999. This new phone has all the making of a reliable device. But is it really worth your money? Find out in our detailed review below.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Design and Display:

In terms of design, the POCO X5 Pro comes with almost the same design as its predecessor. The smartphone features a flat edge and almost all basic keys exactly like the POCO X4 Pro. The screen is covered with a Gorilla Glass 5 sheet. The top of the phone has the audio jack, the IR blaster, a secondary microphone and one of the speakers. The bottom of the phone houses the primary microphone, the second speaker, the USB-C port, and the dual-SIM tray. The Poco X5 Pro is available in black, blue as well as yellow colors and we have the yellow model for review. Overall, the Poco X5 Pro is a well-built smartphone, and it provides enough grip.

Coming to the display part, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with HDR 10+ certification and 1920Hz PWM dimming for comfortable binge-watching your favorite content anytime, anywhere. Overall, we feel that the Poco X5 Pro 5G display panel offers a good experience while watching movies and gaming. Adding on to the riveting viewing experience are the dual stereo speakers. The dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support provide a surround-sound audio experience. POCO X5 Pro 5G also supports hi-res audio and hi-res audio wireless.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Performance:

POCO X5 Pro 5G is powered by a very powerful chipset in the segment, Snapdragon 778G processor which is built on 6nm architecture. With an AnTuTu Score of 545k, it brings a premium smartphone experience. It gives a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz coupled with the combination of fast UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. Further, the processor also boasts an Adreno 642L GPU that offers 40 percent improved performance than its predecessor. There is also up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. With these configurations, the smartphone delivers the best gaming performance and holds the fort on all grounds.

During our review, we did not feel any lag while using the device for everyday tasks. Basic games like Subway Surfer, Temple Run, Candy Crush worked pretty well on the smartphone. POCO X5 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with the latest MIUI 14 Out of the box and is the first smartphone in India to come with MIUI 14 and we did not see any issues with it. POCO X5 Pro houses a 5000mAh massive battery. Powering through arduous tasks with much ease, this massive battery lasts for a day, easily. Providing enough juice is the 67W fast charging that charges the smartphone completely in around 45 minutes.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Camera:

The Poco X5 Pro 5G features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 main sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. We found that the setup to be good for this price point. Images shot during daytime with ample natural light, the triple camera setup performed really well, and the images usually came out with decent colours.

With Night Mode enabled, the smartphone adds more details in the dark. Poco says that the X5 Pro 5G supports 4K recording at 30fps along with a bunch of video modes such as short video, slow motion, Vlog mode. Overall, the quality of the video was decent, and microphones picked up our audio properly. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can record full-HD videos at 120fps and turned out packed with details.

Conclusion:

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model goes for Rs 24,999. In addition, ICICI Bank customers can avail of a Rs 2,000 percent instant discount on this smartphone. At the given price, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is an overall good package with a decent set of cameras and good performance. This new mid-ranger is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 with the MIUI 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Xfinity AMOLED Display and gets a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Apart from basics, the smartphone almost ticks all the boxes to be a good alternative for those who are planning to Realme or Oppo smartphone is this price segment.