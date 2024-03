Conclusion

Overall, the Xiaomi 14 offers a lot for the price. You get high refresh rate screen, a dedicated telephoto camera, the latest chipset, and faster charging. iPhone 15 lacks a high refresh rate and doesn't have anything extra to offer, it gives you just what you need and not the best like the Xiaomi 14. That said, Xiaomi 14 offers a better value for the price than iPhone 15. However, if you want an iPhone, then the iPhone 15 at around Rs 70,000 is your only choice.