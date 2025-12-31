comscore
हिंदी

What Happens If You Use Public Wi-Fi Without A VPN?

Using public Wi-Fi without a VPN exposes your data to interception, tracking, and account risks. A VPN adds encryption and helps protect personal information.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Dec 31, 2025, 09:15 PM (IST)

WiFi (2)zoom icon
18

It s Not Private

Most public Wi-Fi networks don’t use strong encryption, which means people on the same network can potentially see or intercept your online activity.

WiFi (1)zoom icon
28

Your Data Is Visible

Without a VPN, things like logins, messages, and browsing activity can be captured using basic tools available to attackers on open networks.

WiFi (4)zoom icon
38

Fake Wi Fi Exists

Hackers often create Wi-Fi networks with common names, tricking users into connecting and unknowingly sharing personal information.

WiFi (3)zoom icon
48

Sessions Can Be Stolen

Attackers can hijack active website sessions, allowing them to access accounts without needing your username or password.

WiFi (7)zoom icon
58

Malware Is Easier

Public networks increase the chances of malware exposure through malicious downloads, redirects, or compromised websites.

WiFi (5)zoom icon
68

Accounts Are At Risk

Logging into email, social media, or banking apps on public Wi-Fi can lead to account compromise if data is intercepted.

WiFi (6)zoom icon
78

You Can Be Tracked

Wi-Fi owners or attackers can track the websites you visit, how long you stay online, and sometimes device-related details.

WiFi (8)zoom icon
88

VPN Helps A Lot

Using a VPN encrypts your traffic, making your data unreadable on public Wi-Fi and reducing most common security risks.