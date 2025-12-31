What Happens If You Use Public Wi-Fi Without A VPN?

Written By Divya

Published: Dec 31, 2025, 09:15 PM (IST)
Most public Wi-Fi networks don’t use strong encryption, which means people on the same network can potentially see or intercept your online activity.
Without a VPN, things like logins, messages, and browsing activity can be captured using basic tools available to attackers on open networks.
Hackers often create Wi-Fi networks with common names, tricking users into connecting and unknowingly sharing personal information.
Attackers can hijack active website sessions, allowing them to access accounts without needing your username or password.
Public networks increase the chances of malware exposure through malicious downloads, redirects, or compromised websites.
Logging into email, social media, or banking apps on public Wi-Fi can lead to account compromise if data is intercepted.
Wi-Fi owners or attackers can track the websites you visit, how long you stay online, and sometimes device-related details.
Using a VPN encrypts your traffic, making your data unreadable on public Wi-Fi and reducing most common security risks.
