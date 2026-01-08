comscore
What Happens If You Never Shut Down Your Laptop? Know These Risks

Keeping your laptop always on may feel convenient, but over time it can affect performance, updates, and hardware health. A simple shutdown habit can prevent avoidable issues.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jan 08, 2026, 08:30 AM (IST)

Slower Performance Over Time

Leaving your laptop running continuously can cause background processes to pile up, slowly affecting speed and responsiveness during everyday tasks.

Memory Doesn t Refresh

Without regular shutdowns, RAM isn’t fully cleared, which can lead to app glitches, freezes, or random slowdowns during longer usage sessions.

Software Updates Delay

Many system and security updates require a restart. Never shutting down can delay critical patches and leave your laptop less secure.

Battery Health Impact

Constant power usage and heat generation can affect battery health over time, especially on laptops that stay plugged in for long hours.

Background Apps Accumulate

Apps and services keep running quietly in the background, using system resources even when you’re not actively using them.

Heat Build Up

Continuous operation increases internal heat, which can stress components and make cooling systems work harder than necessary.

Minor Bugs Persist

Small software bugs or system hiccups often fix themselves after a restart. Without shutdowns, these issues can linger longer.

Best Practice

Shutting down or restarting your laptop every few days helps refresh memory, apply updates, manage heat, and keep overall performance stable.