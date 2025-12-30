Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2026: OnePlus Turbo 6, Realme 16 Pro, Honor Power 2 and More Confirmed

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 03:46 PM (IST)
The first wave of smartphone launches in 2026 begins in early January, with multiple brands confirming dates or timelines. These launches focus on performance, battery life, AI features, and next-generation chipsets. January and February are shaping up to be crucial months for smartphone buyers.
Honor Power 2 is scheduled to debut in China on January 5. It will come with a massive 10,080mAh battery designed for extended video streaming and gaming sessions. The phone is confirmed to support 80W fast charging along with 27W reverse charging.
OnePlus Turbo 6 is confirmed to launch in China on January 8. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and a 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone will pack a 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging support.
The Poco M8 series does not have a confirmed launch date yet but is expected to arrive soon in India. It will include Poco M8 5G and Poco M8 Pro 5G models sold via Flipkart. The Poco M8 5G is said to feature a 7.35mm slim body, weigh 178g, and offer a 50-megapixel AI rear camera.
Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch in India around January 8. The lineup will include Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini models. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have already debuted in China, hinting at similar specifications for India.
The Realme 16 Pro series will launch in India on January 6, 2026, at 12pm. The lineup will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and include AI features such as AI Edit Genie 2.0. It will also introduce Realme’s LumaColor Image technology for improved photography.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled in February 2026. The lineup may include Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models. Select markets are likely to get Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 variants, while others may receive Exynos 2600-powered versions.
The Xiaomi 17 series is expected to launch globally in Q1 2026, while the Vivo V70 is also tipped to debut around the same time. Both launches are expected within the first quarter of the year. This period is likely to be one of the busiest smartphone launch phases of 2026.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information