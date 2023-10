Itel P55 5G

Itel P55 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it is powered by Dimensity 6080 processor. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 180 Hz Touch Sampling Rate and comes with a 50 MP AI dual camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. It is currently available for Rs 9,999.