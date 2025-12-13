comscore
  • Top Premium Flagship Phones Launched In 2025: What Stood Out This Year

Top Premium Flagship Phones Launched In 2025: What Stood Out This Year

2025 has seen several major flagship launches in India with better cameras and stronger performance. Here are the most popular premium smartphones of the year.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Dec 13, 2025, 09:20 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2)zoom icon
18

2025 Flagship Phones: A Quick Look

5 has been a busy year for premium smartphones. Big brands rolled out better cameras, stronger chips, and smarter AI features. Here’s a quick look at the most talked-about flagships so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrazoom icon
28

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s S25 Ultra is easily one of the year’s biggest launches. It brings a sharper main camera, better zoom, a brighter display, and smoother AI features for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7zoom icon
38

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Z Fold 7 continues Samsung’s foldable push with its slimmest body, a sturdier hinge, and cleaner displays. It’s built for multitasking and handles heavy apps without slowing down.

iPhone 17 Prozoom icon
48

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro doubles down on on-device AI. It gets fresh design, updated camera sensors, improved video stability, and better efficiency, making it feel faster and cooler during daily use.

OPPO Find X9 Prozoom icon
58

OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO’s Find X9 Pro focuses on design and camera quality. Portraits, wide shots, and zoom photos look more natural, and its fast charging continues to be one of the best.

Vivo X300 Prozoom icon
68

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo’s X300 Pro aims at photography fans. The new sensor and improved periscope lens deliver clearer zoom and more consistent photos, backed by a bright, smooth display.

Xiaomi 15 Ultrazoom icon
78

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is built for users who love manual control. Its large sensor, stronger night mode, and better wireless charging make it one of Xiaomi’s most polished flagships.

212zoom icon
88

Which One Suits You

From foldables to top-tier camera phones, 2025’s premium lineup offers plenty of choice. Each brings something different, depending on what you care about most.