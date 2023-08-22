Forza Motorsport
The latest installment, Forza Motorsport, is expected to release on October 10, 2023, for Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10 and Steam. It will feature over 500 cars and 20 tracks with realistic physics and AI. The 2023 No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R racecar and 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will be available for fans to drive in Forza Motorsport at release. Forza Motorsport launches with 20 completely rebuilt tracks from around the world with multiple layouts, including 5 never-before-seen tracks in a Motorsport game.