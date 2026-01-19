Top 8 smartphones in 2026 almost as powerful as Galaxy S25 ultra you can buy before S26 Ultra launch

2 8

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G in Moonstone has a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Tensor G5 chip with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro support, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. The front camera is a 42MP autofocus unit. It supports 8K and 4K video recording with advanced stabilization. The battery lasts over 24 hours and supports fast USB-C charging and Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating and runs Android 16 with 7 years of OS and security updates. The price is Rs 1,08,000.