  • Top 8 smartphones in 2026 almost as powerful as Galaxy S25 ultra you can buy before S26 Ultra launch

Top 8 smartphones in 2026 almost as powerful as Galaxy S25 ultra you can buy before S26 Ultra launch

Looking for phones as powerful as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in 2026? Here are 8 top smartphones you can buy before the Galaxy S26 Ultra arrives, featuring high-end performance, premium cameras, and the latest features.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 19, 2026, 11:50 AM (IST)

iPhone-17-Pro-Max-1-1 (2)zoom icon
18

IPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB comes with a 17.42 cm (6.9-inch) ProMotion display and is powered by the A19 Pro chip. It offers the best battery life seen on any iPhone so far. The device has a Pro Fusion camera system and a Center Stage front camera. The Silver variant is priced at Rs 1,89,900.

Google-Pixel-10-Pro-16-1 (1)zoom icon
28

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G

The Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G in Moonstone has a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Tensor G5 chip with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro support, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. The front camera is a 42MP autofocus unit. It supports 8K and 4K video recording with advanced stabilization. The battery lasts over 24 hours and supports fast USB-C charging and Pixelsnap Qi2 wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating and runs Android 16 with 7 years of OS and security updates. The price is Rs 1,08,000.

Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Fold7-1zoom icon
38

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 5G in Jet Black comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a sleek design and a 200MP camera. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and supports Google Gemini features. The price is Rs 1,74,999.

Samsung-Galaxy-Z-Flip7-5G-3-1zoom icon
48

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is a 5G foldable smartphone with a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch cover screen. It is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor and runs on Android 16. The device features a 50MP main camera and a 4,300mAh battery. It is available at Rs 1,09,999.

Google-Pixel-10-Pro-XL-5G-8-1zoom icon
58

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone runs on the Google Tensor G5 chip and comes with 16GB RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB with UFS 4.0 support. The rear camera system includes a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The front camera is 42MP. It is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 25W Qi2 wireless charging, and bypass charging. The phone is available at Rs 1,09,999 in India.

iPhone-17-Pro (1)zoom icon
68

IPhone 17 Pro 512GB

The iPhone 17 Pro 512GB features a 15.93 cm (6.3-inch) ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the A19 Pro chip and offers strong battery life. The device has a Pro Fusion camera system with a Center Stage front camera. The Cosmic Orange variant is priced at Rs 1,54,900.

Vivo X300 Prozoom icon
78

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with V3+ and VS1 imaging chips, and boasts a ZEISS-tuned triple camera system with 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 200MP telephoto lenses, plus a 50MP front camera, all powered by a large 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It is available at Rs 1,09,999

Oppo Find X9 Pro (4)zoom icon
88

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, Hasselblad-tuned quad cameras with a 200MP telephoto lens, a massive 7500mAh battery with 80W wired/50W wireless charging, and runs ColorOS 16. It is priced at Rs 1,09,999