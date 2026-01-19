Top 8 smartphones in 2026 almost as powerful as Galaxy S25 ultra you can buy before S26 Ultra launch

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3300 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone runs on the Google Tensor G5 chip and comes with 16GB RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB with UFS 4.0 support. The rear camera system includes a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The front camera is 42MP. It is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 25W Qi2 wireless charging, and bypass charging. The phone is available at Rs 1,09,999 in India.