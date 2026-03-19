Top 8 double door refrigerators under Rs 60,000 with frost free

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 03:19 PM (IST)
Refrigerators under Rs. 60,000 offer large capacities, convertible storage, and energy-efficient inverter technology. They come with features like frost-free cooling, digital displays, and fresh-keeping technologies for modern kitchens.
The Haier 602L 3 Star 2-Door Side-by-Side Frost Free Refrigerator has 602 liters capacity. It features 100% convertible storage, expert inverter technology, and a digital display panel. The refrigerator includes a triple twist ice maker and Deo Fresh technology for freshness. The price is Rs. 59,990.
The Voltas Beko 563L Side-by-Side Frost Free Refrigerator has 563 liters capacity. It features a ProSmart inverter compressor and Active Fresh Blue Light for better food preservation. The refrigerator offers energy-efficient and even cooling. The price is Rs. 52,990.
The LG Smart Choice 446L 1 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator has 446 liters capacity. It features convertible storage, Door Cooling+, and a smart inverter compressor. The refrigerator includes Express Freeze and Multi Air Flow for even cooling. The price is Rs. 51,990.
The Midea 560L Side-by-Side Frost Free Refrigerator has 560 liters capacity. It comes with a water dispenser and an inverter compressor for energy efficiency. The refrigerator offers frost-free cooling for easy maintenance. The price is Rs. 47,990.
The Haier 596L 3 Star 2-Door Side-by-Side Frost Free Refrigerator has 596 liters capacity. It features 100% convertible storage, an expert inverter, and a digital display panel. The refrigerator includes a twist ice tray and Deo Fresh technology for freshness. The price is Rs. 57,990.
The Whirlpool 431L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator has 431 liters capacity. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature including All Season Mode, Chef Mode, Dessert Mode, Party Mode, and Deep Freeze Mode. The refrigerator has an inverter compressor for energy efficiency. The price is Rs. 45,990.
The Samsung 467L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator has 467 liters capacity. It features 5-in-1 convertible storage and a digital inverter compressor. The refrigerator is WiFi embedded for smart control and energy efficiency. The price is Rs. 58,190.
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