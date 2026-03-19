Top 8 double door refrigerators under Rs 60,000 with frost free

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Whirlpool 431 L

The Whirlpool 431L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator has 431 liters capacity. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature including All Season Mode, Chef Mode, Dessert Mode, Party Mode, and Deep Freeze Mode. The refrigerator has an inverter compressor for energy efficiency. The price is Rs. 45,990.