Top 7 Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones you can buy in February 2026

3 8

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 1,41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in Titanium Gray colour. It features a titanium frame and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Galaxy AI capabilities. The smartphone comes with a 200MP camera with ProVisual Engine for high-quality photography and video recording. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is designed for ultra gaming performance and long usage.