Hisense Smart LED Google TV 43A6H

This TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a bezel-less design that offers a stunning viewing experience. It runs on the Google TV platform, which allows you to access thousands of apps, games, and streaming services with your voice or remote control. It has a Dolby Atmos sound system that delivers immersive and realistic audio for shows, games, and live sports. It supports ALLM and VRR technologies that minimize input lag, jitter, and shaking for an optimum gaming experience. The TV has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and it is powered by ‎Arm Mali-G52 graphic processor. Hisense Smart LED Google TV 43A6H is priced at Rs 24,999.