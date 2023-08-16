Redmi Smart LED TV X43 L43R7 7AIN
This smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. It supports Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration and has access to over 5000+ apps from Play Store, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Apple TV. The TV has a 30 Watts output sound system with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC, and DTS-HD. The TV comes powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, and supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Miracast. It has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an optical port, and an eARC HDMI port for connecting various devices. Redmi Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN is currently available for Rs 22,999.