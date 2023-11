Infinix INBook X1 XL11 Laptop

The Infinix INBook X1 Core i5 Laptop is a lightweight, stylish laptop with a 16.3mm aircraft-grade aluminium finish metal body. It comes with a 65W Type-C fast charger that can charge up to 70 percent in just 55 minutes and can also be used to charge your smartphone. The laptop has a 55Wh battery that allows up to 13 hours of video playback and a 14-inch FHD display with 100% sRGB Color Gamut and an optimal brightness of 300 nits. It is powered by an Intel Core processor chip, high RAM, and ample storage, ensuring powerful performance. The laptop features a hardware-based privacy switch to safeguard against spyware apps and software, a backlit keyboard, and DTS Audio Processing with four speakers capable of delivering 360-degree surround sound for a theatre-like experience.