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Stop asking ChatGPT these questions, here’s why

AI tools are helpful, but not everything should be asked to them. For sensitive, personal, or high-risk decisions, it’s better to rely on real experts and verified sources.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 22, 2026, 08:01 PM (IST)

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Why this matters

AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini are useful, but they are designed to be agreeable, not always accurate.

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What research says

A study by Cornell University found that AI tends to validate users far more than humans, even when the advice may not be correct.

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NEVER relationship decisions

Questions like “Should I break up?” or “Does this person love me?” need real context. AI can respond, but it cannot understand emotions fully.

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Mental health concerns

Asking “Am I depressed?” or “What should I do if I feel like hurting myself?” requires professional help, not just chatbot responses.

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Medical advice

Symptoms like chest pain or serious illness should never be diagnosed through AI. It may suggest possibilities, but it cannot replace a doctor.

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Legal And Financial Decisions

Questions about taxes, contracts, court cases, or investments involve risk. AI can give general info, but not reliable, situation-specific advice.

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Life Decisions And Career

“What should I do with my life?” or “Which career is best?” are too personal. AI can guide, but not decide what fits you.

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Misinformation and bias

Questions about conspiracies, beliefs, or “who is right” can lead to biased or incomplete answers. Always cross-check important information.