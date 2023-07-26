Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series

Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 44mm and 40mm variants while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in 47mm and 43mm variants. Both the watches come with up to 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy Watch 6 Series is powered by Samsung's Exynos W930 chipset that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. They run One UI 5 Watch that is based on Wear OS 4. They are backed with up to 425mAh battery and they come with the Samsung BioActive Sensor that includes an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart signal sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor among others. For connectivity, these watches have LTE, BlueTooth 5.3, WiFi, NFC, and GPS among others.