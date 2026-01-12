comscore
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Release Date, Specifications, Features, Design, Expected Price - Everything To Know About

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Release Date, Specifications, Features, Design, Expected Price - Everything To Know About

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch later than usual, with updated displays, new processors, and changes in its lineup ahead of Mobile World Congress in 2026. Here is everything that you need to know.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jan 12, 2026, 11:27 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2)zoom icon
18

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: New Launch Window

Samsung is moving away from its usual January timeline, with the Galaxy S26 series now expected to be unveiled in late February instead.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (1)zoom icon
28

Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to use a new M14 OLED panel focused on better brightness and power efficiency, with anti-reflective coating returning.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (8)zoom icon
38

Galaxy S26 Performance Setup

The Ultra model is likely to use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with up to 16GB RAM, while the S26 and S26+ may use Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (4)zoom icon
48

Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera And Battery

Samsung is expected to keep a 200MP main camera with multiple 50MP lenses, along with a 5,400mAh battery and possible 60W wired charging upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (5)zoom icon
58

Expected Pre Order Window

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 phones are expected to open soon after the launch event, likely around February 22, following Samsung’s usual pattern.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2)zoom icon
68

Final Line Up

Instead of four models, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, keeping the same three-phone flagship structure.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrazoom icon
78

Why It Changed

Weak sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge and stable pricing from Apple reportedly pushed Samsung to simplify its lineup and delay production timelines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (7)zoom icon
88

Galaxy Unpacked Date

The Galaxy Unpacked event is tipped to take place on February 25 in San Francisco, with a global livestream similar to last year’s launch.