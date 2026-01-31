comscore

  • Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra: Launch date, design, camera, specs, price leaks

Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra: Launch date, design, camera, specs, price leaks

Ahead of its expected February 2026 launch, multiple leaks have revealed key details about the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Jan 31, 2026, 06:29 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultrazoom icon
18

Galaxy S26 Series Early Leak Roundup

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series later next month. Leaks so far point to changes in pricing, along with updates to the cameras, battery, and charging speeds across the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (2)zoom icon
28

Galaxy Unpacked Date and Lineup

The Galaxy S26 series is tipped to be unveiled on February 25, 2026, at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup should include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (4)zoom icon
38

Chipset and Performance Details

According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip in select markets, including India. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to rely entirely on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (3)zoom icon
48

Display Changes on S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut a new M14 OLED display that’s 20-30% more power efficient. Samsung is reportedly focusing on better battery life, improved viewing angles, and a shift to a 10-bit panel.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (1)zoom icon
58

Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Upgrades, New Controls

The S26 Ultra may feature wider apertures, including an f/1.4 main camera and f/2.9 5x telephoto. Software upgrades in One UI 8.5 could offer better control over image processing and video autofocus behaviour.

Samsung Galaxy S26zoom icon
68

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Camera Details

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are expected to retain familiar hardware: a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. However, a new 24MP shooting mode could be added via software.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (2)zoom icon
78

Battery, Charging, Connectivity

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a performance boost in charging, with support for up to 60W wired fast charging. Battery capacity could rise beyond 5,000mAh, while satellite communication support is also expected across the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrazoom icon
88

Galaxy S26 Series Price Leaks

Despite rising component costs, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be cheaper than its predecessor in Europe. The base Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, however, are tipped to see noticeable price increases in some markets.