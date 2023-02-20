1 / 5

IQOO 9

iQOO 9 comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G chipset and offers up to 256GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, it will come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide angle lens and a 13MP sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front facing camera. In the battery department, the smartphone houses a 4350mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge.