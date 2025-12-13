New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 06:52 PM (IST)
Looking for something new to stream this weekend? Here are 7 fresh OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and more, offering thrillers, dramas, comedies and high-octane action.
Brad Pitt stars in this adrenaline-filled racing drama about a former ’90s driver returning to the Formula 1 track. Expect roaring engines, emotional stakes and cinematic racing sequences.
Radhika Apte leads this gripping crime thriller about a housewife entangled in a shocking double murder involving her husband and cousin. Twists and suspense keep you invested.
Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley in this comedy series where a quiet Christmas goes chaotic after he unexpectedly must care for an abandoned baby.
This inspiring sports drama follows the true story of Kashmir’s first professional football club, built by two determined men overcoming deep social and political divides.
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in this gothic murder mystery set inside a secluded Catholic church.
Kunal Kemmu stars in this heartwarming family drama about an immature, newly divorced man whose life changes after he surprisingly adopts a baby.
Relive the magic of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour with the grand final show filmed in Vancouver, featuring performances from The Tortured Poets Department.
