New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV & More

From Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie to Daniel Craig’s Wake Up Dead Man and new dramas like Saali Mohabbat and Single Papa – here are the top OTT releases to stream this weekend.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Dec 13, 2025, 06:52 PM (IST)

OTT Releases


New OTT Releases This Weekend

Looking for something new to stream this weekend? Here are 7 fresh OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and more, offering thrillers, dramas, comedies and high-octane action.

F1 The Movie


F1 The Movie on Apple TV

Brad Pitt stars in this adrenaline-filled racing drama about a former ’90s driver returning to the Formula 1 track. Expect roaring engines, emotional stakes and cinematic racing sequences.

Saali Mohabbat


Saali Mohabbat on ZEE5

Radhika Apte leads this gripping crime thriller about a housewife entangled in a shocking double murder involving her husband and cousin. Twists and suspense keep you invested.

Man vs Baby


Man vs Baby on Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley in this comedy series where a quiet Christmas goes chaotic after he unexpectedly must care for an abandoned baby.

Real Kashmir Football Club


Real Kashmir Football Club on Sony LIV

This inspiring sports drama follows the true story of Kashmir’s first professional football club, built by two determined men overcoming deep social and political divides.

Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery


Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in this gothic murder mystery set inside a secluded Catholic church.

Single Papa


Single Papa on Netflix

Kunal Kemmu stars in this heartwarming family drama about an immature, newly divorced man whose life changes after he surprisingly adopts a baby.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour The Final Show


Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour The Final Show on JioHotstar

Relive the magic of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour with the grand final show filmed in Vancouver, featuring performances from The Tortured Poets Department.