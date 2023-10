Otto s Ominous Plan

The post-credits scene in Spider-Man 2 features an intense encounter between Norman Osborn and Otto Octavius. The imprisoned Doc Ock, whose actions as Doctor Octopus caused havoc in the first game, is anything but cooperative. He relishes in Norman's suffering and continues to work on a mysterious manifesto. When asked what he's writing, Otto chillingly replies, The final chapter. This foreboding scene suggests that Otto Octavius will return in a potential Spider-Man 3, but the extent of his involvement remains a mystery due to his worsening physical condition.