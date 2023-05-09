1 / 8

Oppo K10

Oppo K10 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and an Adreno 610 GPU. It runs on Android 11 OS. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery pack with 33W fast charging support. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is priced this variant is priced at Rs 14,990.