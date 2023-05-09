Oppo K10
Oppo K10 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and an Adreno 610 GPU. It runs on Android 11 OS. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery pack with 33W fast charging support. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is priced this variant is priced at Rs 14,990.
Motorola G60
Motorola G60 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 732G processor with a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz and an Adreno 618 GPU. It runs on Android 11 OS. The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery pack with 20W fast charging support. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is priced this variant is priced at Rs 14,999.