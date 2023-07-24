Looking for a Chromebook? Here are our top picks for you

HP Chromebook 15a na0012TU
HP Chromebook 15a-na0012TU is a laptop that runs on Google Chrome OS and has a 15.6-inch display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron Processor N4500 with 4 GB of LPDDR4x-2933 MHz RAM and 128 GB of eMMC storage. It has an Intel UHD Graphics card for smooth graphics performance, a full-sized keyboard, an HP Wide Vision HD Camera, and a micro SD card reader. The Chromebook also has two USB Gen 1 Type-C ports, one USB Gen 1 Type-A port, and one headphone/microphone combo port. It weighs approximately 1.7 kg and has a slim design. The laptop is powered by a two-cell Li-ion Polymer Battery that supports fast charge. HP Chromebook 15a-na0012TU is available for Rs 28,999.