Looking for a Chromebook? Here are our top picks for you

ASUS Chromebook C523

ASUS Chromebook C523 is a laptop that runs on Google Chrome OS and has a 15.6-inch display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with 4 GB of LPDDR4x-2933 MHz RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage. It has an Intel HD Graphics 500 card for smooth graphics performance. It also has a chiclet keyboard, a 720p HD camera, and a micro SD card reader. The Chromebook comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and one headphone/microphone combo port. It weighs approximately 1.69 kg and has a slim and flexible design with a 180-degree hinge. It has a 38Wh Li-ion Polymer Battery that supports fast charge. ASUS Chromebook C523 is currently available for Rs 22,499.