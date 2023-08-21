IPhone 15 series

Apple typically launches its next-generation flagship smartphone series, in this case, the iPhone 15 series, in September every year. While the company hasn’t formally announced anything yet, it is likely to keep up with the trend this year. The iPhone 15 series is expected to include four smartphone models, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Of these, the Pro models are expected to get the latest A17 Bionic chipset. All the four models will be powered by iOS 17. The iPhone 15 series is expected to arrive in India shortly after the global launch.