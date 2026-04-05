Headphones for video editors under Rs 15000: Best options for clear audio and editing precision

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 08:57 PM (IST)
The Sony INZONE H5 headset supports 360 Spatial Sound for immersive audio. It works with PC and PS5 and has 28 hours of battery life. The headset supports wireless and wired connection with a 3.5mm jack. It has a bidirectional boom microphone and is priced at Rs 13,594
The Alienware AW720H supports Dolby Atmos and dual-mode connectivity. It works with 2.4GHz wireless and a 3.5mm cable for wired use. In-line controls and a built-in microphone are included. The headset is priced at Rs 13,999
The Jabra Evolve 65TE headset supports Bluetooth and USB-A connectivity. It is certified for Microsoft Teams and has an on-ear design for comfort. The headset includes a Bluetooth dongle for PC use. It comes in black and is priced at Rs 14,968
The Skullcandy Crusher Evo support Bluetooth and have a built-in microphone for calls. They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and extra bass sound. Personal Sound customization is supported. The headphones come in Chill Gray and are priced at Rs 13,423
The Logitech G 733 headset supports Lightspeed wireless connectivity. It features a suspension headband and LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. The headset uses PRO-G drivers and Blue VO!CE microphone for clear audio. It is priced at Rs 15,021
The Marshall Major V headphones support Bluetooth and offer over 100 hours of wireless playtime. They have Spotify Tap and a customizable M-button for quick access. Wireless charging is included for convenience. The headphones come in brown and are priced at Rs 14,999
The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones support wireless Bluetooth connection. They feature active noise cancellation and an over-ear fit for comfort. The headphones deliver deep bass and up to 50 hours of battery life. They come in grey and are priced at Rs 14,899
The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus are wireless over-ear headphones with German design. They have active noise cancellation and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. Touch controls and multipoint connectivity are included for easy use. The headphones come in white and are priced at Rs 14,990
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