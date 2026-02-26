Gaming and music headphones under Rs 15,000 worth buying right now

1 8

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature a German design. They support adaptive active noise cancellation. The battery life is up to 50 hours on a full charge. They support sound personalization. The headphones come with touch controls. They support multipoint connectivity for connecting to multiple devices. They are designed for clear voice calls. A 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playback. The product comes with a 2-year warranty. The headphones are available in a white color option. The listed price is Rs 14,990.