From premium smartphones to smart gadgets, top luxury tech gifts for Holi 2026

1 8

IPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs on Apple’s latest A19 chip built on a 3nm process. It comes with 8GB RAM, while the iPhone 17 offers 12GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 17e with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 64,900. The 512GB variant of the Apple iPhone 17e is priced at Rs 84,900.