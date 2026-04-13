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  • Confused By AI Terms? From LLMs to Deep learning - list of top 10 common AI terms

Confused By AI Terms? From LLMs to Deep learning - list of top 10 common AI terms

AI terms can sound complicated, but most are easier to understand than they seem. From LLMs to hallucinations, these AI terms explain how modern tools work.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 13, 2026, 07:18 PM (IST)

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AI Agent

An AI agent is a system that can take actions on its own. For example, a chatbot that books tickets or answers queries without human help.

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Deep Learning

Deep learning is a way AI learns from large amounts of data using layers. It helps with tasks like image recognition and voice assistants.

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Large Language Model LLM

An LLM is the brain behind tools like ChatGPT. It reads and generates text by learning patterns from huge amounts of written data.

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Memory Cache

Memory cache stores recent information so AI can respond faster or remember context during a conversation.

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Neural Network

A neural network is how AI processes information, inspired by how the human brain works, using connected layers to analyse data.

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AI Hallucinations

This is when AI gives incorrect or made-up answers confidently. It sounds right, but the information may not actually be true.

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Transfer Learning

Transfer learning means AI uses knowledge from one task to perform another, instead of learning everything from scratch.

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Chain Of Thought

This is how AI breaks down a problem step by step to reach an answer, similar to how humans think through a question.

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Compute

Compute refers to the processing power needed to run AI. More compute usually means faster and more capable AI systems.

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Fine Tuning

Fine-tuning is when an AI model is trained further on specific data to improve its performance for certain tasks.