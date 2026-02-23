Best power banks under Rs 2,000 in India you can buy now

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Published: Feb 23, 2026, 04:23 PM (IST)
URBN 20000mAh premium nano power bank supports 22.5W super fast charging and is designed as a compact smallest-size power bank for easy portability. It features dual Type-C power delivery (PD) output ports along with one USB output for quick charging of devices. The power bank also supports two-way fast charging for faster power transfer. The price of the product is Rs. 1,499.
Ambrane PowerMini 20 is a 20000mAh small pocket-size power bank with 35W fast charging support. It comes with an in-built Type C cable, Type C PD port, and USB output compatibility for iPhone, Android mobiles, and other devices. The power bank has a hanging compact design and is available in blue colour. The price of the product is Rs. 1,998.
Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro is a 10000mAh power bank with 33W super fast charging and PD fast charging support. It features smart 12-layer protection for safe charging and includes Type-C input and output ports. The power bank offers triple output ports and is compatible with Android, Apple devices, tablets, earbuds, and smartwatches. The price of the product is Rs. 1,599 and it comes in black colour.
Portronics Power Shutter is a 20000mAh power bank with 15W magnetic wireless fast charging support. It comes with in-built Type C and 8-pin cables along with 22.5W Type C PD output and a bidirectional Type C port. The device also includes an LED display for battery level indication. The price of the product is Rs. 1,848 and it is available in black colour.
Boat Energyshroom PB400 Pro is a 20000mAh compact pocket-size power bank with 22.5W fast charging support. It comes with two output ports and is compatible with Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, and earbuds. The power bank has a lightweight carbon black design for easy portability. The price of the product is Rs. 1,998.
Lifelong Electronics 20000mAh power bank supports 22.5W fast charging and includes three input options: built-in USB, Lightning, and Type-C ports. It offers six output options with three integrated cables, one Type-C port, and two USB ports for multiple device charging. The power bank supports QC 3.0 quick charging technology for faster power delivery. The price of the product is Rs. 1,779.
pTron Dynamo Power is a 20000mAh power bank with 22.5W super fast charging and 20W power delivery support. It features USB Type-C input and output along with built-in charging cables and four output ports. The device supports quick charge technology for faster battery refill and comes in jet black colour. The price of the product is Rs. 1,399.
Hammer 10000mAh MagSafe power bank supports 15W wireless charging with MagSafe and Qi compatibility. It also offers 22.5W PD/PPS fast wired charging for quick power delivery. The power bank includes an LED display, magnetic ring, and works with iPhone 12 and above models. The price of the product is Rs. 1,499 and it comes with a metallic finish and is made in India.
