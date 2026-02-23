Best power banks under Rs 2,000 in India you can buy now

4 8

Portronics Power Shutter

Portronics Power Shutter is a 20000mAh power bank with 15W magnetic wireless fast charging support. It comes with in-built Type C and 8-pin cables along with 22.5W Type C PD output and a bidirectional Type C port. The device also includes an LED display for battery level indication. The price of the product is Rs. 1,848 and it is available in black colour.