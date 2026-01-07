Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000 in India 2026 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144FPS, and Massive Batteries

7 8

Realme GT 7T

The Realme GT 7T in IceSense Blue comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the MediaTek D8400 MAX, and features a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It also offers an AI 4K 60FPS travel camera, 360° IceSense cooling with graphene, and a 6000-nit display, priced at Rs 40,999.