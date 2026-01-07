Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000 in India 2026 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144FPS, and Massive Batteries

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 01:29 PM (IST)
The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G in Graphite Grey comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 8350 processor, and features a 17.35 cm (6.83-inch) display. It sports a 50MP + 50MP + 8MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 5800mAh battery, priced at Rs 38,999.
The phone comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and features a 17.27 cm (6.8-inch) Full HD+ display. It sports a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, a 7000mAh battery, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is priced at Rs 34,999.
The POCO F7 5G in Phantom Black comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and features a 17.35 cm (6.83-inch) display. It sports a 50MP + 8MP rear camera with night mode and ultra-wide video, a 20MP front camera with portrait mode, and a 7550mAh Li-Polymer + Silicon Carbon battery, priced at Rs 33,999.
The iQOO Neo 10 in Titanium Chrome comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with SuperComputing Chip Q1. It features a 7000mAh battery and offers the segment’s highest 144FPS gaming performance, priced at Rs 38,999.
The Realme GT 7 in IceSense Black comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and is powered by India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It features a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, AI 4K 120FPS travel camera, and 360° IceSense cooling with graphene, priced at Rs 36,999.
The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G in Meteor Grey features 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 9300+ processor, and comes with a 5500mAh battery. It sports a 16.94 cm (6.67-inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP + 8MP + 50MP periscope rear camera, and a 32MP front camera, priced at Rs 39,974.
The Realme GT 7T in IceSense Blue comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the MediaTek D8400 MAX, and features a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It also offers an AI 4K 60FPS travel camera, 360° IceSense cooling with graphene, and a 6000-nit display, priced at Rs 40,999.
The OnePlus Nord 5 comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, dual 50MP cameras, and supports stable 144FPS gaming, powered by OnePlus AI. It features 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in the Marble Sands colourway, priced at Rs 36,999.
