  • Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000 in India 2026 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144FPS, and Massive Batteries

Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000 in India 2026 With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 144FPS, and Massive Batteries

Looking for the best gaming phones under Rs 40,000 in India? Check top smartphones with 144FPS gaming, powerful Snapdragon and Dimensity chipsets, big batteries, and fast charging.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Jan 07, 2026, 01:29 PM (IST)

OPPO-Reno13-Pro-5Gzoom icon
18

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G in Graphite Grey comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 8350 processor, and features a 17.35 cm (6.83-inch) display. It sports a 50MP + 50MP + 8MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 5800mAh battery, priced at Rs 38,999.

OPPO-K13-Turbo-Pro-2zoom icon
28

OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G

The phone comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and features a 17.27 cm (6.8-inch) Full HD+ display. It sports a 50MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, a 7000mAh battery, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It is priced at Rs 34,999.

POCO-F7-5G-16zoom icon
38

POCO F7 5G

The POCO F7 5G in Phantom Black comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, and features a 17.35 cm (6.83-inch) display. It sports a 50MP + 8MP rear camera with night mode and ultra-wide video, a 20MP front camera with portrait mode, and a 7550mAh Li-Polymer + Silicon Carbon battery, priced at Rs 33,999.

iQOO-Neo-10-2-1zoom icon
48

IQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 in Titanium Chrome comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor with SuperComputing Chip Q1. It features a 7000mAh battery and offers the segment’s highest 144FPS gaming performance, priced at Rs 38,999.

Trending Now

_realme GT 7zoom icon
58

Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 in IceSense Black comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and is powered by India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. It features a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, AI 4K 120FPS travel camera, and 360° IceSense cooling with graphene, priced at Rs 36,999.

Vivo-T4-Ultra-5G-5zoom icon
68

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G

The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G in Meteor Grey features 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the Dimensity 9300+ processor, and comes with a 5500mAh battery. It sports a 16.94 cm (6.67-inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP + 8MP + 50MP periscope rear camera, and a 32MP front camera, priced at Rs 39,974.

Realme-GT-7T-7 (1)zoom icon
78

Realme GT 7T

The Realme GT 7T in IceSense Blue comes with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, powered by the MediaTek D8400 MAX, and features a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It also offers an AI 4K 60FPS travel camera, 360° IceSense cooling with graphene, and a 6000-nit display, priced at Rs 40,999.

Oneplus-Nord-5-5G-8-1-1zoom icon
88

OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, dual 50MP cameras, and supports stable 144FPS gaming, powered by OnePlus AI. It features 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in the Marble Sands colourway, priced at Rs 36,999.