Best gaming laptops under Rs 50,000 to play BGMI, Counter Strike, and Call of Duty

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 10, 2026, 12:19 PM (IST)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display for everyday use. The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Office Home 2024. It features a backlit keyboard, Arctic Grey finish, and weighs 1.62 kg. Price: Rs 46,800.
The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025) runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor with Radeon integrated graphics. It includes 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and runs Windows 11. It also offers M365 Basic for one year and Office Home 2024, weighs 1.7 kg, and comes in Quiet Blue. Price: Rs 48,890.
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-53 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display and runs Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office included. The laptop has a metal body in Steel Gray and weighs 1.59 kg. Price: Rs 46,990.
The HP 15 features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 12GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It offers a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a micro-edge design. The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Microsoft 365 and Office 2024. It has Iris Xe graphics, an FHD camera with a privacy shutter, and weighs 1.59 kg. Price: Rs 47,990.
The Lenovo V14 is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness. Running on Windows 11 Home, it also includes Office 2024. The laptop weighs 1.43 kg and comes in an Iron Grey finish. Price: Rs 47,990.
The HP Professional 240 G10 runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features a 14-inch FHD display in a metal body with a backlit keyboard. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Pro and includes a fingerprint scanner for security. It comes in Silver and is designed for easy portability. Price: Rs 48,150.
The Dell 15 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5-7530U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Microsoft Office 2024 with a 15-month McAfee subscription. It has a slim design, weighs 1.67 kg, and is available in Platinum Silver. Price: Rs 42,990.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a 16-inch WUXGA IPS screen with 300 nits brightness. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. It features an aluminium top, weighs 1.7 kg, and comes with a 1-year warranty. Price: Rs 48,990.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information