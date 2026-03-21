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8 WhatsApp privacy settings you should turn on right now

WhatsApp has several built-in privacy settings, but most people don’t use them fully. A few simple changes can make your chats more secure and less exposed. Check them out here.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 21, 2026, 10:26 PM (IST)

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Hide Last Seen And Online Status

Go to Privacy settings and limit who can see your last seen and online status. It helps avoid unwanted tracking of your activity.

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Turn Off Read Receipts Blue Ticks

Disable read receipts if you don’t want others to know when you’ve seen their messages. Keep in mind, you won’t see theirs either.

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Lock Your Chats

Use Chat Lock to secure personal conversations with a password or biometrics. Locked chats stay hidden from the main chat list.

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Control Profile Photo Visibility

Set your profile photo visibility to “My Contacts” or specific people. This prevents unknown numbers from seeing your display picture.

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Restrict Who Can Add You To Groups

Change group privacy settings so only your contacts (or selected people) can add you. This helps avoid random group invites.

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Enable Two Step Verification

Add a PIN for extra security. Even if someone gets your SIM, they won’t be able to access your WhatsApp account easily.

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Manage App Permissions

Check camera, microphone, and storage permissions regularly. Only allow access when needed to avoid unnecessary data sharing.

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Use Disappearing Messages

Turn on disappearing messages for chats where you don’t want messages to stay forever. It helps keep conversations temporary.