6 best AI-powered smartphones to buy in January 2026

AI is no more just a buzzword, it now flows in our day-to-day life without our core realisation! One of the main driver of AI in our lives is surely the smartphones. And the latest smartphones brings AI in cameras, performance, gaming and even those UI features that you use casually. If you are looking for the best AI-powered phones, here is a quick list.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jan 19, 2026, 09:25 PM (IST)

Google Pixel 10 Prozoom icon
18

Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 Pro uses Google’s Tensor G5 chip with AI-driven stuff like Magic Eraser, speech recognition, on-device translation, and computational photography for better low-light shots. It costs Rs 1,09,900.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrazoom icon
28

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite with One UI AI features for smarter multitasking, image enhancement. It has features such as Live Translate, Note Assist, Chat Assist, AI Select, and Now Brief.

Vivo X300 Prozoom icon
38

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro focuses AI on photography and performance scaling. Its AI engine adjusts resource allocation to keep frame rates stable during gaming and enhances night mode shots. It costs Rs 1,09,999.

OnePlus 15zoom icon
48

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 features AI-assisted optimisations in battery management, adaptive refresh rates, and camera tuning. On-device processing improves portrait shots and dynamic lighting in photos.

Xiaomi 15 Ultrazoom icon
58

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra uses AI algorithms for camera noise reduction, subject detection, and scene optimisation. The system also adapts power profiles to usage patterns.

iPhone 17 Pro Maxzoom icon
68

IPhone 17 Pro Max

Priced at Rs 1,49,000, the iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on the A19 Pro chip with on-device AI for image processing, video enhancement, and system suggestions.

AI phonezoom icon
78

Why AI Smartphones Matter

AI smartphones handle tasks like photo processing, voice recognition, and battery optimisation directly on the device, making everyday use faster, more personal, and less dependent on the internet.

AI smartphonezoom icon
88

How to choose the right AI phone

Look beyond marketing. Check real-world AI benefits like camera processing, on-device privacy, battery learning, and software support longevity before deciding.