Xiaomi will announce its brand-new operating system, HyperOS, later this week. The new operating system marks a new beginning for the company that makes a slew of devices in over 200 categories. The launch of HyperOS is expected alongside the debut of the company’s next flagship, Xiaomi 14. The company’s upcoming phone will also be the first to ship with HyperOS, Xiaomi’s chief executive Lei Jun recently announced. HyperOS will mark the death of Xiaomi’s long-standing operating system called MIUI, which has been here for 13 years now.

HyperOS is coming on October 26, according to Xiaomi’s announcement on Weibo (via fonearena). The launch event will take place in China, which is also where the new OS will become initially available. Later, the company may roll out HyperOS to other markets along with the Xiaomi 14 phone. The launch date for HyperOS also means Xiaomi 14’s, which makes sense since the Snapdragon Summit is taking place on October 24 for the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

What is HyperOS?

There are not a lot of things we currently know about HyperOS. But to quote the company CEO Jun, HyperOS is “a new operating system that integrates over 200 product categories and can connect 820 million devices.” Built after 13 years of exploration and 7 years of R&D, HyperOS “strengthens our pursuit of excellence and commitment to expanding our expertise in intelligent technology,” Jun added. He also explained that the upcoming operating system is based on the integration of the deeply evolved Android and the self-developed Vela system, completely rewriting the underlying architecture.

A few screenshots and hands-on videos have leaked online right after the announcement. They show what looks like a copy of HyperOS running on an unknown Xiaomi device. What caught the eye in these samples was how uncannily similar the notification panel in the OS is to the Control Centre in iOS. A few users were quick to criticise the company for having copied iOS for its next operating system. Since the details are not officially out, it is too soon to say anything about HyperOS. However, there is no way we can rule out the fact that most Chinese ROMs, in some way, look similar to Apple’s iOS.