Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch set for February 28 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Check specs, features, more

Xiaomi is all set to bring its next premium tablet to India. The company has officially confirmed via social media as well as a microsite on Amazon that the Xiaomi Pad 8 will launch in the country on February 28 at 6:30 PM IST. From the chipset to battery and stylus support, Xiaomi seems to be bringing it as a performance-focused tablet for the upper mid-range. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launching February 28 globally, India debut confirmed

The Xiaomi Pad 8 will debut alongside Xiaomi’s global announcements on February 28. Note, the same day will unveil the Xiaomi 17 series too. While pricing details are still under wraps, more information about variants and availability is expected during the official launch event. The tablet is also confirmed to be available via Amazon India. Here is what all do we know about the Xiaomi Pad 8 so far. Also Read: Xiaomi’s biggest QLED TV yet launches In India at Rs 69,999: Check specs

Xiaomi Pad 8: Specifications, features to expect

Xiaomi has already revealed some key specifications, and one of the biggest highlights is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset under the hood with an over 2 million AnTuTu score. Moreover, the tablet is backed by a 9,200mAh battery, and it also confirms fast charging support, though exact Indian charging speeds will be revealed at launch. The tablet will support the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus, along with the Focus Keyboard, which comes with backlit keys and a gesture-enabled touchpad. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

If the India model mirrors the Chinese variant, the Xiaomi Pad 8 could feature an 11.2-inch 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi is also calling it one of its slimmest tablets; some reports suggest that it could be around 5.75mm. On the software side, it is expected to run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Talking about the cameras, it may feature a 13MP main camera at the back and an 8MP front camera.

However, the rest of the specifications, features, price and availability will be confirmed on the launch date. Till then, take the information with a pinch of salt.