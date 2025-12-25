Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 And 6,800mAh Battery: Price, Specs

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China, adding a new flagship phone to its Ultra lineup. The device replaces the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and brings upgrades in performance, camera hardware, and battery capacity. The phone sits at the top of Xiaomi’s current smartphone portfolio. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra China Launch Today: Time, Live Stream, Specs, And India Timeline

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra has been introduced in several storage configurations. The base variant, which comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at CNY 6,999, roughly Rs 89,500. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs CNY 7,499, which translates to around Rs 96,000. Xiaomi is also offering a higher-end version with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage at CNY 8,499, or about Rs 1,09,000. Also Read: OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaks Ahead Of 2026 Debut: What We Know

In addition to the standard model, Xiaomi has announced a Leica Edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. This version is priced at CNY 7,999 (about Rs 1,02,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,15,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. The Leica Edition is available in Black and Off White shades. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch In India Set For January 6 Along With Redmi Note 15: Check Specifications, Features, More

The phone will go on sale in China starting December 27 through Xiaomi’s official online store. Xiaomi has not shared any details yet about availability outside China.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is protected by Dragon Crystal Glass 3 and is designed for improved durability. It supports 3D ultrasonic fingerprint recognition for security.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. Xiaomi is offering the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens that supports continuous optical zoom between 3.2x and 4.3x. The phone can record videos in up to 4K resolution and comes with a 50MP front camera for selfies.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is backed by a 6,800mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging along with 50W wireless charging. The handset also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.